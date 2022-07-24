Man dead after overnight shooting in Braddock

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Braddock Ave. in Braddock at around 1:48 a.m.

When authorities arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from at least one gun shot wound. The man died later on in the hospital.

Homicide detectives have begun an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

