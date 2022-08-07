Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no suspect information available.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
