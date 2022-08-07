Man dead after overnight shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.

A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information available.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

