Man dead after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Parkway Village Friday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a man-down call at 3264 Willow Wyck Drive just after 8 p.m.

Police say an unresponsive man was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

