Man dead in Penn Hills fatal shooting

Mar. 12—Allegheny County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Sunday morning in Penn Hills.

Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Penn Towers apartment building on the 11000 block of Frankstown Road at 3:11 a.m.

First responders found a 42-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to police.

Police did not identify the name of the victim or if there are any suspects in the shooting.

County homicide detectives said anyone with information about the shooting can contact police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

