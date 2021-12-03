Man dead, police hold East 25th Street crime scene in third fatal shooting in Erie in 15 days

One man is dead in a fatal shooting in an east Erie neighborhood early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported on Friday at 1:02 a.m. in the 700 block of East 25th Street, near Reed Street, according to Erie police and Erie County 911.

Investigators said the victim is a male whose name and age were not immediately available Friday morning.

Police are holding the area of the shooting as a crime scene and detectives are interviewing people as part of the investigation. Additional details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

If the shooting is ruled a homicide following autopsy, it will be the eighth homicide in Erie this year and the third in 15 days.

In the other cases, Rhonda Glover, 33, was killed when she was shot as she sat in a vehicle in the 600 block of East 13th Street at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 17. Erie police have charged Aiyanna R. Atkinson, 21, and Darryl R. Gates, 39, in the killing.

Patel Grogan, 24, was fatally shot inside a vehicle during what investigators said was the attempted robbery of another man on the late evening of Nov. 20. Police have charged Anika N. Duran, 21, of Millcreek Township, and have issued an arrest warrant for Adrian A. Thrower, 24, in the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

