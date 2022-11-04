Man dead after he pulled a gun on Gwinnett County officers, GBI says

A man is dead after he was shot by a Gwinnett County police officer Friday morning.

Investigators said they received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious person walking near a soccer field who was carrying a pistol.

Officers were able to find the man along Singleton Road and confronted him.

At some point, police said the man pulled out a gun on the officers and that was when the officers opened fire on the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Our officers are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 5220 Singleton Rd.



Police said they later found a note that was addressed to Gwinnett County police.

Investigators said that note has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which has taken over the investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the man who was shot and killed.

