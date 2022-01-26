Man dead after pursuit, exchanging shots with Shelby County deputies, officials say

A man is dead after a pursuit and exchanging gunshots with deputies in Cordova, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to a tweet from Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit began around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy saw a car stopped on Houston Levee near Pisgah Road and stopped to check on the driver.

Tuesday about 10:45 pm, a patrol deputy saw a car stopped on Houston Levee near Pisgah rd. and stopped to check on the driver’s welfare. The suspect waived a rifle and barricaded himself inside his vehicle. The SCSO SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene. 1 of 3. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) January 26, 2022

The man inside then allegedly waved a rifle and barricaded himself inside the car, officials said. Negotiators and a SWAT were both called to the scene.

After about an hour of negotiations, the man managed to escape the police barricade and led deputies on a "slow-speed" chase for around five miles, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The Sheriff's Office said they man fired several shots during the pursuit.

The man then allegedly got out of the vehicle where the roadway ended on Dexter Road near Milbrey Street with the rifle in his hands. He was fatally shot by a SWAT officer, TBI said.

TBI is now in charge of the investigation.

TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Cordova involving the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. @TBIKeli will provide an update at the scene as preliminary information is available. pic.twitter.com/zcXCVCvUEg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner at rawegner@tennessean.com or on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Man dead after pursuit, shootout with Shelby County deputies