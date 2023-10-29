Man dead after Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday night, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Tessland Road and Raleigh Millington Road at 10:10 p.m.

Police say a man was located on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

