Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. A deceased male was located on the scene. The male suspects were seen running from the area; one was armed with a handgun.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/5dCFSHu1WY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that the suspects were seen running from the area, one of them was armed with a handgun.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.

