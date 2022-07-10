Man dead in Raleigh shooting, MPD says
A man was shot and killed in a Sunday shooting.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of Brockcrest Cove. A deceased male was located on the scene. The male suspects were seen running from the area; one was armed with a handgun.
Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police also said that the suspects were seen running from the area, one of them was armed with a handgun.
Please call 901-528-CASH with tips.
