Man dead after reports of possible robbery at Western Avenue gas station in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — A man found shot early Thursday when police responded to a possible robbery at the Phillips 66 gas station on Western Avenue has died, according to a South Bend police spokesperson.

The man's identity was not released, pending notification of family members.

Officers were called to the station in the 4000 block of Western Avenue at around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where, police said, he died from his injuries.

More: Beacon Heights Saturday stabbing death a homicide; suspect arrested in Friday shooting death

A police spokesperson said the incident was an isolated one with no ongoing threat to the community.

There was no information released about possible suspects in the incident.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling this investigation.

People with any information about the incident are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP or visit southbend.crimestoppersweb.com.

Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man dies in shooting at Western Avenue gas station in South Bend