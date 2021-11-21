Man dead after residential fire in Northern Kentucky Saturday night

One man is dead after a residential fire in Erlanger Saturday night, according to Erlanger Police.

At approximately 8:50 p.m., the Kenton County Dispatch received several calls about a fire on the 1900 block of Bullock Pen Road. According to police, the residence was found "fully engulfed with flames" upon first responders' arrival.

Police said that the Erlanger Fire Department and the Covington Fire Department were able to extinguished the fire, but the residence was a complete loss.

Upon extinguishing the fire, crews searched the rubble to determine if any occupants were still inside when the fire started. Police said that Chet Cason, 60, from Erlanger, was found deceased inside the residence.

The initial investigation from the Regional Arson Investigative Team and the Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division found that no foul play is suspected in the fire.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by the Erlanger Criminal Investigation Division.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One dead in Northern Kentucky fire Saturday night