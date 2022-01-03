Man dead, road closed after shooting in Tampa

A man is dead after a shooting in Tampa on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to The Riviera at 8412, located in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, in response to a shooting around 2:18 p.m., according to the Tampa Police Department. Once there, they discovered the body of a male on the property.

Riverhills Drive currently is closed between 50th Street and Ridgeway Road, the department said in a news release. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.