Man dead after rollover crash in Armstrong County

A man is dead after a rollover crash in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County Coroner said the man lost control of a 1989 Ford Mustang while traveling on Hickory Nut Road in North Apollo Borough. Officials believe the crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe the driver hit a mailbox and traveled up a driveway before hitting a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The driver has been identified as 27-year-old Brady Bollinger, of Blairsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Apollo Volunteer Fire Department, Kiski Volunteer Fire Department and firefighters from Vandergrift all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

