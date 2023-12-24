Man dead in Saturday night shooting

A man was fatally shot on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to a call in the 400 block of Lansdowne Road at 7 p.m. to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a home, police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. Preliminary information suggests a family disturbance occurred prior to the shooting incidence, IMPD said.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers detained a person of interest, but after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, that individual was released pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective TyAnn Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail her at TyAnn.Lambert@indy.gov.

Tips also can be submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 with eligibility for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.

