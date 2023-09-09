A man is dead after Saturday shooting, and Shelby Police are still looking for the person responsible.

According to a press release from Shelby Police Department, at 1:57 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 200

block of Ramblewood Drive in reference to gunshots being fired in the area.

The release states that upon their arrival, officers located a man in the parking lot in front of the 200 block of

Ramblewood Drive with multiple gunshot wounds.

"After the arrival of Cleveland County EMS and medical first responders, the man was pronounced dead on-scene," the press release said.

Police identified the man as Matthew Libby, a 44-year-old white male who resided in Shelby.

The Shelby Police Department Criminal Investigations Team is actively investigating the incident, and no arrests have

been made as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Shelby Police Department at 704

484-6845. You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Cleveland County at 704-

481-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man dead in Saturday shooting