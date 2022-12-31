Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting stemming from fight inside Erie nightclub

A 38-year-old man was killed and a second man was wounded in a shooting that occurred during a fight that broke out inside an east Erie nightclub late Friday night.

Authorities said the deceased male, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday at 11:58 p.m. at Saint Vincent Hospital, where he was taken by private vehicle following the shooting.

The person who was wounded, a 38-year-old man whose name was not released, was taken by private vehicle to UPMC Hamot for treatment after he was shot in the arm, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said Saturday.

The shooting happened at the Metroplex, 1843 Buffalo Road, and was reported on Friday at 11:47 p.m., Erie police said.

According to Spizarny, a private party for someone's 40th birthday was taking place inside the Metroplex when a fight broke out inside the complex. As the fight was breaking up, gunshots rang out and the two victims were shot, he said.

Erie police had no suspects in the shooting Saturday morning. Spizarny said detectives planned to serve a search warrant on the nightclub and were working to locate and review surveillance video from the area and to interview witnesses to the incident.

The Erie Bureau of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man and the wounding of another man at the Metroplex on Buffalo Road on Dec. 30, 2022.

Police continued to hold the Metroplex as a crime scene Saturday morning, Spizarny said.

Authorities said an autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday. If the man's death is ruled a homicide, it will be the seventh in Erie so far this year.

More:Homicides down, but concerns remain high over shootings, juvenile crime spike in Erie

The year has featured a notable decrease in homicides in Erie County, as the county had been averaging 12 homicides a year over the previous 10 years. Arrests have been made in the six deaths ruled as homicides this year.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Man dead, second victim wounded in shooting during party at Erie club