Man dead after shooting in Arlington Heights

A man is dead after a shooting in Arlington Heights on Wednesday.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS crews were called to the 3100 block of Cordell Place at 5:47 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made, and police said there is no information on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

West Virginia could pay former residents $25,000 to come back Woman, man dead after apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills identified No umps when Orioles and Pirates play unneeded bottom of 9th VIDEO: Man killed in South Park house fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts