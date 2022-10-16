Man dead after shooting at Atlanta apartment complex, police investigating

Atlanta police department is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Police responded to 330 Ardmore Cir. around 8 p.m. on Saturday and located one man with a gunshot wound.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene as crime scene investigators searched the area for evidence.

The victim, who has not been identified was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

