Man dead after shooting in Braddock, another man arrested

A man is dead and another has been arrested after a shooting in Braddock.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of 4th Street at around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

After getting to the scene, officers found the body of a 19-year-old man inside a residence.

Officers say they arrested another 19-year-old man as a suspect.

Homicide detectives will continue to investigate the scene. Anyone with more information is asked to contact county police.

Channel 11 is on scene actively working to learn more. Check back in for more updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Man to be charged with sexual assault after he, woman were shot in Mount Oliver Missing teen found with 40-year-old man from Ohio in North Huntingdon Township motel ‘Late Show’ production team arrested at US Capitol while filming TV comedy segment VIDEO: Police: Suspect kills elderly neighbor then himself during SWAT situation in Kennedy Township DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts