Man dead after shooting in Covington this morning

Covington police are investigating the death of a man found shot Saturday morning.

Police are not naming the victim pending notification of his relatives.

They also have released no information about a suspect.

Police said no one has been detained or arrested in the death of the man, whom officers found suffering from a gunshot wound about 7:40 a.m. in the 200 block of W. 21st Street.

The man was given medical assistance at the scene and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call police at 859-292-2234 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

