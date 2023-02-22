Man dead after shooting in Dayton; Suspect in custody after pursuit

One man has died, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Dayton late Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road in the College Hill neighborhood on the report of a shooting just before midnight Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews on the scene told dispatch the victim had died.

Dispatch says the suspect was located while police were in the area, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers used spike strips to stop the suspect near the cross of James H. McGee Road and Edison Street, and he was taken into custody by police.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.