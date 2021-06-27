Man dead after shooting at Fort Worth gas station, police say

A person died after being shot outside a gas station in Fort Worth Saturday night, police said.

The 30-year-old, who the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified as Lysanius Lee Jackson of Fort Worth, was fatally shot at the Texaco in the 1500 block of East Berry Street, Fort Worth police said. Police said the initial investigation found that two men got into an argument at about 10:30 p.m. One man pulled out a gun and shot Jackson.

Police had not taken a suspect into custody as of Sunday afternoon. Homicide detectives are working on the case.