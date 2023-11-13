Man dead after a shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police say around 3:28 p.m., officers responded to 2503 Nunnelee Avenue regarding a shooting call where one man was found shot.

Man shot to death downtown, suspect wanted

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

(Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

MPD says the suspects left the scene in a gray sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

