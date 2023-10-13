Man dead after shooting at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in broad daylight, and police are searching for a suspect.

Thursday evening, around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser for shots fired. A man was gunned down only a few feet from a sign reminding visitors that guns are not allowed on the premises.

The victim was lying motionless in the middle of the lot, according to neighbors.

After the deadly attack, the shooter fled the scene, but they could have been captured on one of many cameras throughout the complex.

Neighbors say what happened was not only brutal but also brazen, as it happened in broad daylight, about an hour before sunset. Anyone that bold, they say, needs to be off the streets sooner rather than later.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the attack.

WREG tried talking to those at the complex but were asked to leave by a worker.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

