Man dead after shooting on Halloween night, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a shooting that occurred on Halloween night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to multiple calls in the area of Orchard Street and San Jose Avenue for a victim with a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two victims with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. One of them was transported to the hospital. Officers attempted life-saving measures for the second victim and transported him to the hospital but ended up succumbing to his injuries.

The victims were described by officers as two Asian males in their 20s.

Officers say they believe there might be more than one shooter. Witnesses say they saw two men fleeing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

