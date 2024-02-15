Man dead after shooting in Hampton Wingstop
HAMPTON — A man died after a shooting inside a Wingstop restaurant Wednesday night.
Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at 5 Coliseum Crossing, near Peninsula Town Center. Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the business with a gunshot wound, according to a release. He was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the man’s name. Motive and circumstances remain under investigation. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact 757-727-6111 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
