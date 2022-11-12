Man dead in shooting after Hernando deputies tried to serve warrant; few details released

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning in Spring Hill that left a man dead after they attempted to serve him a warrant, according to the agency.

The shooting took place at 12480 Feather Street about 2:40 a.m., deputies said. The Sheriff’s Office has not said who fired shots or whether the man was armed. No deputies were hurt. The agency has not identified the man.

Denise Moloney, a spokesperson for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, said early Saturday she did not know who fired shots. The agency said “the deputy involved in this incident will be placed on paid administrative leave” while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates — part of standard protocol.

FDLE could not be immediately reached for more information.