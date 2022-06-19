Man dead after shooting in Holland Sunday morning

A Holland Police Department cruiser.

HOLLAND — One man is dead after a shooting in Holland just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

At about 12:13 a.m. June 19, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 956 Lincoln Avenue. Police said, once on scene, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts at life-saving measures by first responders, the unidentified victim died at the scene, according to authorities.

After a brief investigation, officers said they determined the victim and suspect were having an argument shortly before shots were fired.

Police did not release any further information regarding the suspect or vic. Several witnesses fled the scene before officers could speak with them. HDPS said it is investigating all possible leads.

The Department of Public Safety is requesting that anybody with information about the incident contacts them at 616-355-1100 or the Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or 877-887-4536, or visit mosotips.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man dead after overnight shooting in Holland on Sunday