Man dead after shooting on Indianapolis' east side

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the city's east side Sunday afternoon.

Officers received a call around 1 p.m. and found the man dead with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of East Michigan Street near the Emerson Heights neighborhood.

No one has been arrested. Investigators believe there was "a disturbance" before the shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Det. Ryan Clark of the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327- 3475 or at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 272-8477 or go online at www.CrimeTips.org. A cash reward of $1,000 may be available to someone whose information leads to an arrest.

