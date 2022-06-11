Man dead after shooting involving Cobb County police officer, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a Cobb County police officer.

Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that one of their officers was involved in a shooting.

Just after 11 a.m., police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 4600 block Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton.

According to police, a male at the residence was armed with a firearm, threatening those inside of the home.

When officers arrived, they said the male began firing his weapon inside of the residence.

Police returned fire, killing the man, who succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GBI is investigating and will provide any additional updates, including the identity of the suspect and involved officers.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw several police units, including a SWAT vehicle.

The GBI has not released official details on the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: