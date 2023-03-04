Man dead after shooting in McKeesport

A man is dead after a shooting in McKeesport on Friday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Park Street at 5:47 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

