Man dead after shooting in McKeesport

A man is dead after a shooting in McKeesport.

According to a news release from Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2000 block of Jenny Ling Street at 5:16 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim with gunshot wounds to the torso and head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

