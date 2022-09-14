Man dead after shooting in Middletown, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Middletown Tuesday night.

Crews were called to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street around 8:30 p.m. for a call of gunshots, according to Middletown police.

The victim, later identified as Nais McVay, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

McVay was transported to the Atrium Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The police department says there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call 513-425-7700 or Detective French 513-425-7742.