Man dead after shooting near railroad tracks and I-485 in north Charlotte, police say

A man died after being shot Tuesday near a wooded area along Interstate 485, according to police and paramedics.

Shortly before noon, officers responded to a crash and shooting near Arthur Davis Road’s dead end, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The street backs up to I-485 and runs parallel to railroad tracks and Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte.

The caller said the driver had been shot, according to CMPD. Huntersville Fire Department said the a man died at the scene.

Detectives set up a perimeter, searched the area and collected evidence, according to police dispatch radio obtained via Broadcastify.com. Officers said a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene.

Some officials were seen in the nearby woods, WSOC — the Charlotte Observer’s news partner — reported.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or named a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.