Man dead after shooting near Southcenter; suspect on the loose
A man is dead after a shooting in Tukwila Friday afternoon, according to the Tukwila Police Department.
Just before 4 p.m., police were at the scene in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard, where a man had been shot.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the suspect left the area in a car right after the shooting and has not been located.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121.
This is a breaking news story.