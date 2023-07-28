Man dead after shooting near Southcenter; suspect on the loose

A man is dead after a shooting in Tukwila Friday afternoon, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m., police were at the scene in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard, where a man had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the suspect left the area in a car right after the shooting and has not been located.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Tukwila Police Department at 206-241-2121.

This is a breaking news story.