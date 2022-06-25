Man dead after shooting in North Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at Regional One about 1 a.m. on Saturday, a release said,

At 1:00 am, officers responded to ROH for a shooting victim. The male arrived by private vehicle and was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed he was shot in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street. He was with 3 others who were uninjuried. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/hlC5vf9IPo — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

The man was taken to the hospital by a private car and pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that he was shot in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street.

He was also with three others who were uninjured.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips.