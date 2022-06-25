Man dead after shooting in North Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to a shooting victim at Regional One about 1 a.m. on Saturday, a release said,

The man was taken to the hospital by a private car and pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that he was shot in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street.

He was also with three others who were uninjured.

If you have any information, call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Recommended Stories