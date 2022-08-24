Man dead after shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
A man is dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said they responded to West Sugar Creek Road near Interstate 85 for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon after midnight on Wednesday.
A man was found with a gunshot wound, according to officers. He was taken to the hospital by MEDIC, but was pronounced dead on arrival.
A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a large police presence and crime scene tape at in the parking lot of a gas station.
CMPD said homicide detectives were investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477.
This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.
