A man is dead after a shooting occurred in Northside on Monday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Officers said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kirby Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, officers said. Police did not say if they have a suspect.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Officers are still investigating.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man dead after shooting in Northside