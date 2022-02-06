Man dead after shooting at Orlando nightclub, police said

A man died early this morning after a shooting at the Club Majestic nightclub in Orlando, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 3:15 a.m. at 801 N. John Young Parkway, according to Orlando Police officials.

The victim, who has not yet been named, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police report. Lt. J. Darren Dillon of the Orlando Police Department said in a press release that officials are still investigating and will provide further details.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com