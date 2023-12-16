Man dead after shooting outside of Wendy’s in Ohio

A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting outside a Wendy’s in Ohio.

Police were called to a Wendy’s on Miller Road in Sunbury around 2 p.m. for an altercation between two people outside of the restaurant. When officers arrived, they found one man who was shot, WBNS reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunbury Police Chief Rob Howard said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Marshle Graham, called into police dispatch after the incident, the station reported.

He was taken into custody nearby about 10 minutes after the shooting.

Graham was transported to the Delaware County Jail and is being charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to WBNS.