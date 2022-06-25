Man dead after shooting in Parkway Village overnight, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Danville Circle for a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

On June 24, 2022 at 10:35 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3234 West Danville Circle. A male victim was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Q42f0DYfFi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 25, 2022

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

