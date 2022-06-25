Man dead after shooting in Parkway Village overnight, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Danville Circle for a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

