Man dead after shooting in Phoenix near 79th Avenue, Hazelwood Street

Phoenix police.

A man is dead after a shooting near 79th Avenue and Hazelwood Street on Sunday at around 8 a.m.

Phoenix officers responded to a call in the area of 7900 West Hazelwood Street and saw a man with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire crews responded and took the man to the hospital where he did not survive, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The investigation is ongoing and Phoenix Police Departments Homicide Bureau and detectives took over.

