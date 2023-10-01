Man dead after shooting in Phoenix on Sunday morning; police investigating

A man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning near North 27th and West Morten avenues, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the area of the shooting they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead by the Phoenix Fire Department.

A witness later told police that a man and a woman were running from the area of the shooting. They were found by patrol officers while the area was being checked, police said.

Detectives questioned the man and the woman in hopes of finding out what led up to the shooting, police said.

This was still an active case, Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

