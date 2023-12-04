Man dead in shooting at QuikTrip in Goodyear, no arrests made

One man is dead after a shooting at a QuikTrip in Goodyear, according to Goodyear police.

The man who was killed was identified by police as 44-year-old Eric Manson.

Goodyear police said they responded to a shooting Saturday at a QuikTrip located at 550 N. Dysart Road. Police said Manson was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and that a man was taken into custody as a suspect. Police released in a follow-up statement that Manson had died.

Police said no arrests have been made and an active investigation is underway, and that the incident is believed to have stemmed from road rage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man shot, killed at QuikTrip in Goodyear: investigation underway