Man dead after shooting in South Memphis, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers responded just after midnight Tuesday to the 200 block of Gaston Avenue to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found one man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital but was pronounced dead.
There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything, call 901-528-CASH with tips.
