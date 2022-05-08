Man dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they responded after midnight on Sunday to an assault with a deadly weapon call with injury in the 1200 block of Deep Rock Circle near Nations Ford Road.

A man was found with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

CMPD said its investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective.

In July, a man was shot and killed on the same street in southwest Charlotte. After an investigation, CMPD said no charges were filed in the case.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information on the shooting. We have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

