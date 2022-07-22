Man dead in shooting at Tampa’s IQ Apartments

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at the IQ Apartments in Tampa that left one man dead.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the shooting at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 12708 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, but when they arrived, they learned that the suspects had driven off. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies believe that the victim and the suspects knew each other. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or report an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.