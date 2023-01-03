Man dead after shooting in Temple Terrace, police say

A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in Temple Terrace, police said Tuesday.

Officers investigating a reported shooting in the area of 11407 N. 52nd St. around 8:08 p.m. arrived to find a victim who had been shot multiple times in the upper body, city officials said in a news release.

He was taken to AdventHealth Tampa but did not survive, Temple Terrace police said.

Authorities did not release the person’s name or age, but Temple Terrace spokesperson Laurie Hayes told the Tampa Bay Times in an email that “the victim was an adult male.”

An investigation is underway, and anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Temple Terrace Police Department at 813-989-7110.