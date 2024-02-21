Man dead after shooting in University City: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has lost his life after a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The deadly shooting happened sometime around 10:30 p.m. on February 20 in the 400 block of Berkeley Hill Drive. This is off W Mallard Creek Church Road.

Authorities say a man was found shot and pronounced dead.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

