Man dead after shooting in Van Nuys

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a shooting that left one man dead.

Authorities say they received a call around 2:10 a.m. Saturday about a shooting in the 14100 block of Delano Street in Van Nuys.

When patrol officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. There is no information about the suspects.

The LAPD asks anyone with information to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

